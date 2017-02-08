One year out: The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

On Feb. 8, 2018, exacly one year from today, competition will commence at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, on the networks and digital platforms of NBC Universal.

We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know one year out. Watch NBC Olympics’ #1YeartoGo video above to get excited, and scroll down to get informed!

When are the Winter Olympics? Where are the Winter Olympics? Here’s your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about PyeongChang 2018:

Looking for info on a specific sport? Peruse below for a primer on each of the 15 sports being contested in PyeongChang:

In what events will medals be awarded? There’s 102 of them, and we have the full list here:

Trying to remember what happened in Sochi? Watch a large library of Sochi Olympic highlights, and review the Sochi medal standings:

Who should you have an eye on in PyeongChang? Here’s our list of athletes to watch in each sport:

Who’s qualified for Team USA? Nobody, yet. But when and how will they? See details on qualification procedures for each sport, and check back to see who punches their ticket to South Korea: