Team USA shares their favorite moments from the Sochi Olympics

Team USA brought home 28 medals from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, including a podium sweep in men’s ski slopestyle and a bronze medal from the inaugural team figure skating event. But for U.S. Olympians Gracie Gold, Shaun White, Joss Christensen and more, it was the moments off the ice and snow that made the Games so special. Here are some of their favorite non-competition memories from the last Winter Olympics:

Gracie Gold, bronze medalist in team figure skating: I would say the Opening Ceremony was one of my favorites, because I hadn’t been at the Games that long and it was the first taste of the athletes coming together. And all of the skaters were really together, the Team USA figure skaters, and we kind of stepped out from that ramp into the arena and it was just surreal.

Joss Christensen, gold medalist in ski slopestyle: I’d say my favorite moment outside of [the ski slopestyle] competition was when one of my best friends from Park City, Sage Kostsenburg, won the snowboard slopestyle. That was the first event of the Olympics, it kind of started everything out great for me. In that moment, I said, “Today was the happiest day of my life when my best friend won the Olympics,” not knowing what was going to happen next week.