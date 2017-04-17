BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department shared a heartwarming photo of their honorary top cop, Devin Suau, meeting up with his mother at the Boston Marathon.

BPD tweeted the photo out just after 6 p.m. on Monday. The department said they were happy to help “our favorite Honorary Top Cop, Devin Suau,” meet up with his mother, so he could help her finish the Boston Marathon.

Devin was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor that has no cure or treatment plans.

On March 7, he was sworn in as the Framingham Police Chief. On St. Patrick’s Day, Devin kicked off the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie; he was made an honorary Boston Police Officer.

The #WhyNotDevin was created on social media by his family, to raise awareness for his disease. The hashtag helped Devin gain support from some notable people including state police, the Harvard Hockey team, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. Brady let Devin ride on his float during the Super Bowl parade.

