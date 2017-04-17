Denna Laing and Bobby Carpenter cross Boston Marathon finish line together

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston hockey stars, Bobby Carpenter and Denna Laing, crossed the Boston Marathon finish line together. Carpenter pushed Laing the entire 26.6 miles.

Laing was seriously injured in the 2016 Winter Classic and was racing in a wheelchair.

The pair finished the race in about four and a half hours.

This was Laing’s first time participating in the marathon, and it was Carpenter’s second.

