Visually-impaired man uses Google Glass to run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - A visually-impaired man got the chance to run the Boston Marathon Monday, with help from modern technology.

Erich Manser has been visually-impaired since he was 5 years old. He has run marathons before with the help of a guide but 2017’s Boston Marathon is the first where he used technology to help him.

Manser wore Google Glass, which filmed the route as he ran and sent it through an app to his guide, Jessica. She had immediate access to the video, which she then watched and told Manser about the environment, keeping him on track.

Manser also ran with another guide by his side but said he was excited to use technology to help him for the first time.

“We’re excited at the possibilities and we’re excited to share feedback and say what worked and what didn’t work,” said Manser.

