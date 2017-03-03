April Community Calendar Events

Walk MS: Boston 2017

Event Date: Sunday, April 2, 2017

Time: 8AM check-in; 9AM start

Location: Boston University’s Nickerson Field

For More Information: To register in the walk please visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/MAMWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28312

Help end Multiple Sclerosis for good! Team up and make big strides to change the lives of those affected by MS. All proceeds go to the Walk MS fundraiser.

Beyond the Telescope: A Universe of a Different Color

Event Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Time: 7PM-9PM

Location: Museum of Science

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/beyond-the-telescope-a-universe-of-a-different-color

Explore the universe and all of its natural beauties with Kimberly Kowal Arcand, visualization lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. During this free event, study the different parts of the universe’s spectrum to find out how much you can learn about the cosmos of the universe.

Gastropod

Event Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Time: 7PM-9PM

Location: Museum of Science

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/gastropod to purchase tickets for the event

Learn the science behind some of the foods we eat every day! Join Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley as they host live experiments, interactive tastings, and field recordings that will reveal the history and science behind the food we eat. The co-hosts will also share a special airing of their award-winning podcast Gastropod that will help the audience look at food through the lens of science.

Museum of Science Exhibit Halls admission fee is not an acceptable form of admission; a separate ticket is required.

Stories Under the Stars: Planet Tales

Event Date: Thursday, April 27, 2017

Time: 7:30PM & 9PM

Location: Charles River Planetarium

Address: 1 Science Park, Boston, MA 02114

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/stories-under-the-stars-planet-tales to purchase tickets.

Enjoy astronomy-related stories and live music under the twinkling stars and 3D visuals that will be projected on the Charles River Planetarium dome. This storytelling experience explores the theme of “Planet Tales” where each story will revolve around a different planet & extraordinary discoveries!

2017 Miles for Melanoma Boston Presented by Bristol-Myers Squibb

Event Date: Saturday, April 29, 2017

Time: Registration & Check-in at 7:45am; 5K begins at 9am

Location: DCR Chestnut Hill Reservior, Beacon St. Boston, MA (Brighton)

For More Information: http://join.melanoma.org/site/TR?fr_id=1380&pg=entry to register.

Team up and help find a cure for skin cancer by registering for the 2017 Miles for Melanoma 5K. Proceeds will go towards melanoma research, education, and advocacy. Online registration ends on Wednesday, April 26 2017 at 5PM. Registration fees on race day will increase.