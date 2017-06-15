August Community Calendar Events

Summer Thursdays: Sci-Fi Screenings

Event Date: Thursday, August 3, 2017

Time: 7:30PM – 10PM

Location: Charles Hayden Planetarium

For More Information: https://www.mos.org/public-events/summer-thursdays/sci-fi-screenings

On the first Thursday of each month this summer, the dome will light up and you can enjoy your favorite sci-fi movies amid a bed of stars! The August 3rd movie screening will be Galaxy Quest. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of.

MFA First Fridays

Event Date: Friday, August 4, 2017

Time: 6PM – 9:30PM

Location: Museum of Fine Arts – Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Family Courtyard

For More Information: http://www.mfa.org/programs/series/mfa-first-fridays

Enjoy fine art, music, bars featuring signature cocktails, and delicious tapas! Entrance is free for members; and otherwise $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students. Must be 21 years old.

Pembroke Arts Festival

Event Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017 – Sunday, August 13, 2017

Time: 10AM – 10PM on August 12, 10AM – 4PM on August 13

Location: Pembroke Town Green

Address: 124 Center Street, Pembroke, MA

For More Information: https://www.pembrokeartsfestival.org/

The 50th Pembroke Arts Festival will offer great live music, a craft show, delicious food, and an array of artists and performances. Cost of the event is free!

Third Thursdays: Dog Days of Summer

Event Date: Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time: 5:30PM

Location: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Address: 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA 02115

For More Information: http://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/events/7736

Enjoy canine-inspired gallery activities and art-making! Purchase your tickets in advance to guarantee entrance!

Summer Thursdays: Sci-Fi Screenings

Event Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017

Time: 6PM

Location: Charles Hayden Planetarium

For More Information: https://www.mos.org/public-events/summer-thursdays/sci-fi-screenings

On the fifth Thursday of this month, the dome will light up and you can enjoy your favorite sci-fi movies amid a bed of stars! The August 31st movie marathon will show Alien and Aliens! Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of.