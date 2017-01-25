February Community Calendar Events
Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine
Event Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Time: 7PM-9PM
Location: Museum of Science- Cahners Theater, Boston, MA
For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/eight-flavors
Food historian, Sarah Lohman, will guide her audience through the culinary history of America by presenting the eight flavors that have influenced our cuisine. Lohman will examine the three founding flavors and discuss when each were introduced into the kitchens’ of America.
After the event guests are able to attend a reception and signing as well as visit the Chocolate exhibit. To learn more about the program speaker, Sarah Lohman, and to purchase a ticket for the event, visit, https://mos.org/public-events/eight-flavors
Free First Saturdays: Worcester Art Museum
Event Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017
Time: 10AM-Noon
Location: 51 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA, 01609
For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/artsculture/p28942.php or http://www.worcesterart.org/information/hours-and-admission/
On the first Saturday of each month, the Worcester Art Museum offers free admission for guests to explore the world-famous museum.
Enjoy the chance to view the museum’s 35,000–piece collection of paintings, sculpture, photography, prints, and more. Many of the paintings on display are created by renowned artists such as Cassatt, Goya, Monet, and Sargent.
Meet Me at Science Park: Chocolate Lovers Night Out
Event Date: Monday, February 13, 2017
Time: 6:30PM – 9:30PM
Location: Museum of Science
For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/meet-me-at-science-park
Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with friends and loved ones at The Museum of Science’s new Chocolate exhibition. The event includes sampling chocolaty treats, chocolatier presentations, and the opportunity to learn more about how chocolate is made.
Note: event is 21+