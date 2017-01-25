February Community Calendar Events

Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine

Event Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Time: 7PM-9PM

Location: Museum of Science- Cahners Theater, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/eight-flavors

Food historian, Sarah Lohman, will guide her audience through the culinary history of America by presenting the eight flavors that have influenced our cuisine. Lohman will examine the three founding flavors and discuss when each were introduced into the kitchens’ of America.

After the event guests are able to attend a reception and signing as well as visit the Chocolate exhibit. To learn more about the program speaker, Sarah Lohman, and to purchase a ticket for the event, visit, https://mos.org/public-events/eight-flavors

Free First Saturdays: Worcester Art Museum

Event Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017

Time: 10AM-Noon

Location: 51 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA, 01609

For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/artsculture/p28942.php or http://www.worcesterart.org/information/hours-and-admission/

On the first Saturday of each month, the Worcester Art Museum offers free admission for guests to explore the world-famous museum.

Enjoy the chance to view the museum’s 35,000–piece collection of paintings, sculpture, photography, prints, and more. Many of the paintings on display are created by renowned artists such as Cassatt, Goya, Monet, and Sargent.

Meet Me at Science Park: Chocolate Lovers Night Out

Event Date: Monday, February 13, 2017

Time: 6:30PM – 9:30PM

Location: Museum of Science

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/meet-me-at-science-park

Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with friends and loved ones at The Museum of Science’s new Chocolate exhibition. The event includes sampling chocolaty treats, chocolatier presentations, and the opportunity to learn more about how chocolate is made.

Note: event is 21+