January Community Calendar Events
Belmont World Film Festival
Event Date: Friday, January 12, 2018- Monday, January 15, 2018
Time: Varies
Location: Varies
For More Information: http://www.belmontworldfilm.org/
The 15th annual family festival is back. There will be plenty of family fun as you enjoy international feature films, documentaries, and more! Screenings will take place in Arlington, Belmont, and Cambridge. To purchase tickets for the event, visit, http://www.belmontworldfilm.org/
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House
Event Date: Monday, January 15, 2018
Time: 10AM-5PM
Location: Museum of Fine Arts
Address: 465 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115
For More Information: http://www.mfa.org/programs/special-event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-open-house
Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the MFA’s open house! Admission and all events will be free of cost. Visit the museums website, http://www.mfa.org/programs/special-event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-open-house, for a full list of activities.
Martin Luther King Day at Franklin Park Zoo
Event Date: Monday, January 15, 2018
Time: Varies
Location: Franklin Park Zoon- Zoo New England
Address: 1 Franklin Park Road, Dorchester, MA 02121
For More Information: http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/martin-luther-king-day-at-fpz
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Franklin Park Zoo will be offering free admission to the zoo! Some schedule events include chats with sloth zookeepers, lion zookeepers, Red Panda zookeepers, and more! For a full list of events visits the zoo’s official website.