January Community Calendar Events

Belmont World Film Festival

Event Date: Friday, January 12, 2018- Monday, January 15, 2018

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

For More Information: http://www.belmontworldfilm.org/

The 15th annual family festival is back. There will be plenty of family fun as you enjoy international feature films, documentaries, and more! Screenings will take place in Arlington, Belmont, and Cambridge. To purchase tickets for the event, visit, http://www.belmontworldfilm.org/

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House

Event Date: Monday, January 15, 2018

Time: 10AM-5PM

Location: Museum of Fine Arts

Address: 465 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115

For More Information: http://www.mfa.org/programs/special-event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-open-house

Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the MFA’s open house! Admission and all events will be free of cost. Visit the museums website, http://www.mfa.org/programs/special-event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-open-house, for a full list of activities.

Martin Luther King Day at Franklin Park Zoo

Event Date: Monday, January 15, 2018

Time: Varies

Location: Franklin Park Zoon- Zoo New England

Address: 1 Franklin Park Road, Dorchester, MA 02121

For More Information: http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/martin-luther-king-day-at-fpz

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Franklin Park Zoo will be offering free admission to the zoo! Some schedule events include chats with sloth zookeepers, lion zookeepers, Red Panda zookeepers, and more! For a full list of events visits the zoo’s official website.