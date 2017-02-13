March Community Calendar Events

Climb to the Top Boston

Event Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017

Time: 8AM-2PM

Location: 200 Clarendon Tower

Address: 200 Clarendon St, Boston, MA, 02116

For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/races/p49606.php

Climb 61 flights of stairs to the top of Clarendon Tower, New England’s tallest building, to raise funds for more than 21,000 multiple sclerosis patients in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Proceeds will go towards MS research conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter. Registration for the event cost $35 online or $50 the day of. Online registration ends March 1st.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Event Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017

Time: 11AM

Location: School St. and Route 28, Dennis, MA

For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/dennis_cape_cod_st_patricks_day_parade/p2382.php

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dennis, Cape Cod watching the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade! Channel your inner Irish self and enjoy the festivity with family, friends, and loved ones.

Sydney Dance Company

Event Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017 and Sunday, March 5, 2017

Time:

-Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 8PM

-Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 3PM

Location: Shubert Theatre

Address: 265 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02116

For More Information: http://www.bochcenter.org/buy/show-listing/16-17-cs-sydney-dance-company

Enjoy contemporary dance performances by the world renowned Sydney Dance Company! The Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela’s attractive aesthetic kicked off a new chapter in the annals of the illustrious Sydney Dance Company.

Themselves, an Immigrant’s Story

Event Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Time: 10:30AM – 11:30AM

Location: John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston, MA

For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/performances/p23625.php to make reservations

Ever wonder what it’s like to leave home and settle in a new country? Join a young nineteenth century Irish woman on her journey to America. Find out what forced her to leave her family and friends behind. The performance features storytelling, traditional music, and an Irish dance!

Reservations are required for all visitors who are attending the show.