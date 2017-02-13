March Community Calendar Events
Climb to the Top Boston
Event Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017
Time: 8AM-2PM
Location: 200 Clarendon Tower
Address: 200 Clarendon St, Boston, MA, 02116
For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/races/p49606.php
Climb 61 flights of stairs to the top of Clarendon Tower, New England’s tallest building, to raise funds for more than 21,000 multiple sclerosis patients in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Proceeds will go towards MS research conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter. Registration for the event cost $35 online or $50 the day of. Online registration ends March 1st.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Event Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017
Time: 11AM
Location: School St. and Route 28, Dennis, MA
For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/dennis_cape_cod_st_patricks_day_parade/p2382.php
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dennis, Cape Cod watching the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade! Channel your inner Irish self and enjoy the festivity with family, friends, and loved ones.
Sydney Dance Company
Event Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017 and Sunday, March 5, 2017
Time:
-Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 8PM
-Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 3PM
Location: Shubert Theatre
Address: 265 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02116
For More Information: http://www.bochcenter.org/buy/show-listing/16-17-cs-sydney-dance-company
Enjoy contemporary dance performances by the world renowned Sydney Dance Company! The Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela’s attractive aesthetic kicked off a new chapter in the annals of the illustrious Sydney Dance Company.
Themselves, an Immigrant’s Story
Event Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017
Time: 10:30AM – 11:30AM
Location: John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston, MA
For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/performances/p23625.php to make reservations
Ever wonder what it’s like to leave home and settle in a new country? Join a young nineteenth century Irish woman on her journey to America. Find out what forced her to leave her family and friends behind. The performance features storytelling, traditional music, and an Irish dance!
Reservations are required for all visitors who are attending the show.