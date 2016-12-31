Logo
News
Local
Regional
On Air Live Stream
BREAKING STREAM 1
BREAKING STREAM 2
US & WORLD
Must See
Trump Transition
Hiller Instinct
Cheryl Fiandaca Reports
Hank Investigates
Solve it
What’s Cooking
Class Act
7News Team
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Video Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Photos
Watches and Warnings
Storm Closings & Delays
Closings
Storm Closings & Delays
How to register your school/organization for closings and delays
Sports
All sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Bruins
Celtics
…
CW56
Community Calendar
Internships
Advertise With Us
Job Openings
Contact Us
News Tips
Mobile Apps
WHDH TV Listings
CW56 TV Listing
Search
Search for:
Live News
°
Menu
News
Local
Regional
On Air Live Stream
BREAKING STREAM 1
BREAKING STREAM 2
US & WORLD
Must See
Trump Transition
Hiller Instinct
Cheryl Fiandaca Reports
Hank Investigates
Solve it
What’s Cooking
Class Act
7News Team
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Video Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Photos
Watches and Warnings
Storm Closings & Delays
Closings
Storm Closings & Delays
How to register your school/organization for closings and delays
Sports
All sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Bruins
Celtics
…
CW56
Community Calendar
Internships
Advertise With Us
Job Openings
Contact Us
News Tips
Mobile Apps
WHDH TV Listings
CW56 TV Listing
Search for:
Share
Share:
RIVERDALE | DEEPER
The Latest
Jane The Virgin
|
Share
Share:
Video
JANE THE VIRGIN | CHAPTER 52
The 100
|
Share
Share:
Video
THE 100 | SEASON 4
Supernatural
|
Share
Share:
SUPERNATURAL | FIRST BLOOD
CW56
|
Share
Share:
MONDAYS: Supergirl 8pm | Jane The Virgin 9pm
CW56
|
Share
Share:
TUESDAYS: The Flash 8pm | No Tomorrow 9pm
CW56
|
Share
Share:
WEDNESDAYS: Arrow 8pm | Frequency 9pm
Trending
7Weather: Some Drops, Flakes Ring in 2017
7News adding news coverage starting Jan. 1
7News Programming Schedule for 2017
Massachusetts welcomes new laws in 2017
Kennedy grandson arrested in Aspen bar fight
Massachusetts governor signs bill delaying pot shop openings
Project Bread: 2016 Holiday Helpings
Top Videos
Riverdale
|
Share
Share:
Video
RIVERDALE | DEEPER
Jane The Virgin
|
Share
Share:
Video
JANE THE VIRGIN | CHAPTER 52
The 100
|
Share
Share:
Video
THE 100 | SEASON 4
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|
Share
Share:
Video
CRAZY EX GIRLFRIEND | WHO IS JOSH’S SOUP FAIRY?
Supernatural
|
Share
Share:
Video
SUPERNATURAL | FIRST BLOOD
The Vampire Diaries
|
Share
Share:
Video
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES | WE HAVE HISTORY TOGETHER
No Tomorrow
|
Share
Share:
Video
NO TOMORROW | NO SOUP FOR YOU
Latest CW56 News
|
Share
Share:
Video
iHEART RADIO JINGLE BALL
Quick Links
Weather
On Air Live Stream
Area Traffic
Links Mentioned On Air
WHDH TV Listings
CW56 TV Listings
Contests and promotions
Latest CW56 News
Latest CW56 News
|
Share
Share:
Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist files for divorce from her husband, Glee’s Blake Jenner
Latest CW56 News
|
Share
Share:
‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Justin Baldoni Raves About Co-Star Gina Rodriguez’s Accomplishments
Latest CW56 News
|
Share
Share:
iHEART RADIO JINGLE BALL
Latest CW56 News
|
Share
Share:
HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE | LET’S PRETEND WE’RE ‘MERRIED’
Latest CW56 News
|
Share
Share:
TERRY CREW SAVES CHRISTMAS
Local
Metro Boston
|
Share
Share:
4 hours ago
Video
Security tight in Boston for ‘First Night’ celebrations
New Hampshire
|
Share
Share:
5H
NH authorities search for inmate missing from transitional housing
South Coast
|
Share
Share:
5H
Community left grieving after deadly crash in Easton
New Hampshire
|
Share
Share:
6H
Police: Suspect arrested in Franklin, NH
Metro Boston
|
Share
Share:
4H
Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Jamaica Plain
Daily news to your inbox
Search for:
See a sample newsletter
This Week's Circulars
Sports
Bruins
|
Share
Share:
7 hours ago
Bruins beat Sabres 3-1 on Bergeron, Schaller goals
Bruins
|
Share
Share:
7H
Boston Bruins honor Falmouth teens killed in crash
Celtics
|
Share
Share:
Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Miami
Celtics
|
Share
Share:
Irving’s 32 lead Cavs to 124-118 win over Celtics
Bruins
|
Share
Share:
Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2