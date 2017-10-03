LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Harry Styles performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio)

The CW has pulled two iHeartRadio Music Festival specials following Sunday night’s mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

“Out of respect to the victims of last Sunday’s terrible tragedy in Las Vegas and their families, The CW Network and iHeartMedia will be postponing this week’s TV broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival,” the CW and iHeartMedia said in a joint statement. “New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time.

The two-part concert special has been scheduled to air Wednesday and Thursday night on the broadcast network. Portions of the festival, which took place Sept. 22 and 23, were held at the same Las Vegas location where Sunday evening’s attack took place — although no filming for the special took place at that location.

The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival is among the deadliest mass killings ever in the United States. Police say that a suspect, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., died in an apparent suicide after opening fire on the festival crowd from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino Sunday night.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has become a staple of the CW’s broadcast schedule in recent years. This year’s festival was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured artists such as Coldplay and the Weeknd. The specials will be broadcast on CW at a later date. The network will air reruns on Wednesday and Thursday night.

SOURCE: Variety