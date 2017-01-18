BY JENNIFER LOGUE

Jane the Virgin” returns with new episodes Jan. 23, and coming so soon after the inauguration of Donald Trump, viewers will be hungry for its unique balance of telenovela-esqe absurdity and heartfelt discussion of more serious, hot-button issues, like abortion and immigration. Set in Miami, the CW series focuses on the lives of three generations of Latina women: Jane, her mother and grandmother.

Andrea Navedo, who plays Jane’s gregarious mother, chats with us about her character getting an abortion on prime-time television, missing Obama and how Trump’s election has been a huge wake-up call for her.



“Jane the Virgin” recently got renewed for another season. How does that feel?

It feels really great. Every actor, I imagine, no matter what level they’re at, always worries about where their next gig is gonna come from, and at least I can be sure that I get to continue this amazing ride on “Jane the Virgin” for the next year and a half — so I’m happy.

What do you think accounts for the show’s success over the years?

The show doesn’t take itself too seriously. It knows it’s outrageous and comes from that perspective of complete awareness — with a wink or a nod to the audience like, “Yeah, we know this is crazy.” Also, having a core Latina family touching on issues of feminism, immigration and abortion — the show hasn’t been afraid to touch on those ideas.