By Jay Jayson

The future depends on Rip Hunter remembering his true past!

“Your name is Rip Hunter!” Sara Lance shouts to an unbelieving Rip on a rooftop, in the latest Legends of Tomorrow trailer. “You fly the Waverider! It’s a time-ship!” As he backsteps from her and the rest of the superhero team, he says: “There’s no such thing as Rip Hunter, and there’s no such thing as a time-ship.” Then the Waverider turns off its cloaking device right before his eyes, and he passed out of it.

LOST MEMORIES — When Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (guest star John Barrowman) try to capture Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) in 1967, they create an Aberration big enough to draw the attention of the Legends. However, when the team arrives they discover that Rip has no memories of his past due to “time drift” and is just a graduate film student.

After trying to convince Rip of who he was, they discover that he possesses an incredibly powerful artifact known as the Spear of Destiny, which the Legion of Doom is after. Ray (Bradon Routh) and Nate (Nick Zano) realize that the Aberration has also affected them personally making it difficult to help the team. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) asks Stein (Victor Garber) for help and makes him promise to keep it a secret from the team.

Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Chris Fedak.

Source: ComicBook