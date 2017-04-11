by Sooz

Did ‘Supernatural’ give us a backdoor pilot without telling anyone? It felt that way during a recent episode.

Die-hard Supernatural fans remember Bloodlines. Some of us even pretend that “spin-off” back-doored pilot never happened. But recently, the Supernatural PTB teased with what should have been a spin-off.

In the episode “Ladies Drink Free,” Dean and Sam run into Claire Novak (Castiel’s vessel’s biological daughter, who lives with Sheriff Jodie Mills) while hunting despite Jodie thinking she has been looking at colleges. During the episode, Claire is bitten and turned by a werewolf, but is saved by an experiment by the Men of Letters.

Supernatural writers didn’t kill off another woman – one that we have come love like the brothers do. Instead, they watered a seed that has been growing for a spin-off for the “Wayward Daughters” known as Jodie, Claire and Alex. At the end of the episode, Claire leaves Jodie a message saying that she has to hunt, something that she has to do. Then, Claire drives off in a beat up station wagon on the prowl for another case.

I immediately turned to my husband and said, “There’s your spin-off.”

A series with Claire at the helm works for a number of reasons.

1. Claire is a built-up character with a backstory

While every new series has to explain the main character, there is already an invested group of fans who are watching Claire grow up. She’s not that much younger than Sam when the series started and now he’s the creepy old guy sitting in a car outside of a high school.

Knowing her story already pulls us in if there were to be a new series.

2. Claire isn’t perfect

Because we have watched Claire on several episodes of Supernatural, we know she isn’t perfect. She’s impatient and moody – like a teenager. She can be reckless and stubborn – traits that also describe one of our favorite Winchesters.

3. More women please!

One of the biggest knocks on Supernatural has been its treatment of female characters. Essentially, they have killed most of them in brutal ways. It would be welcomed change to see the Supernatural universe embrace female characters rather than use them up and kill them in gory fashion simply for shock appeal.

Tune into Supernatural on The CW on Thursdays at 9/8c.