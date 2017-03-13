The Vampire Diaries -- "The Next Time I Hurt Somebody, It Could Be You" --Image Number: VD807A_0242b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Paul Wesley as Stefan and Candice King as Caroline -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

by LAUREN PIESTER

The Vampire Diaries left us on Friday, and it took one of TV’s biggest love triangles with it.

Elena (Nina Dobrev) may have chosen Damon (Ian Somerhalder) over his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley) several seasons ago, but the fans have never let Stelena die (and neither did the creators), or forgotten how the show started: with one girl, torn between the bad boy and the hero.

Over time, we learned that Elena wasn’t even the first, and that not only had her own doppelganger also found herself torn between the two Salvatore brothers, but that even the most ancient of Elena’s doppelganger ancestors had also been involved in a love triangle with Stefan’s ancient doppelganger that ended up getting her killed and anchored to the deaths of all supernatural creatures.

Basically, there was no chance of Elena ever having a normal, uncomplicated love life, or of any love triangle on The Vampire Diaries not having dire, often fatal consequences, and for a long time, it was truly thrilling to watch. Thanks to some fantastic casting and irresistible charm, no matter how badly Damon (or sometimes Stefan) behaved, you could still always understand why Elena couldn’t let him go.

The CW