The Vampire Diaries left us on Friday, and it took one of TV’s biggest love triangles with it.
Elena (Nina Dobrev) may have chosen Damon (Ian Somerhalder) over his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley) several seasons ago, but the fans have never let Stelena die (and neither did the creators), or forgotten how the show started: with one girl, torn between the bad boy and the hero.
Over time, we learned that Elena wasn’t even the first, and that not only had her own doppelganger also found herself torn between the two Salvatore brothers, but that even the most ancient of Elena’s doppelganger ancestors had also been involved in a love triangle with Stefan’s ancient doppelganger that ended up getting her killed and anchored to the deaths of all supernatural creatures.
“Longing is the best version of conflict in drama in my opinion,” Plec says. “I’d much rather watch longing than I would watch happy functioning relationships. So I think myself as a storyteller, there will always be some element of someone torn between kind of their shadow self and their good self, or someone in an unrequited situation with someone who’s with someone else. So there’s definitely a trope there that I’m fond of, that I will probably continue to live in.”
While not a lot of shows have started with the premise of one person torn between two other people, many shows have ended up with a triangle at the center that left fans arguing years after the shows said goodbye. Buffy the Vampire Slayer has Team Angel vs. Team Spike. Felicityhas Team Ben vs. Team Noel. Gossip Girl gave us Team Chuck vs. Team Dan. Beverly Hills, 90210 pitted Team Kelly against Team Brenda. Dawson’s Creek had no choice but to end its series by telling us whether Joey chose Pacey or Dawson, and judging by the number of “Rory’s boyfriend” articles that popped up with the return of Gilmore Girls, people still cannot decide between Dean and Jess. (Sorry, Logan.)
There aren’t many of those epic love triangles left on TV. Some people still argue over whether Olivia Pope should be with Fitz or Jake, but Scandal has been fairly busy with much bigger plot points lately. There are arguments within fandoms like The 100 and Arrow, and other shows like New Girl, Empire, and Grey’s Anatomy all dabble, but those shows are not rooted in those relationships. TV, for the most part, seems to have found other things to focus on than which love interest is the right love interest.
“One thing we knew we didn’t want to do is we didn’t want to have two girls fighting over the same guy,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Riverdale and Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics, tells E! News. “We love the love triangle, and there’s something so simple in the design of it, but we kind of that that rather than immediately set Betty and Veronica against each other over Archie, that we would kind of slow it down a little bit and truly build up Betty and Veronica’s friendship more, especially in the first season.”
