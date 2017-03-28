BY DALENE ROVENSTINE

Human testing is familiar territory on The 100, but the fact that it’s the “heroes” pushing the buttons this time around makes it all the more uncomfortable.

In Wednesday’s new episode, “God Complex,” Clarke and her crew must decide whether to pursue radiation testing on a Grounder. As the exclusive clip above shows, Bayless — as everyone is calling him even though we learned in last week’s episode that Emori made that up — has successfully synthesized nightblood in his body thanks to Niylah’s bone marrow. Now all that’s left is to expose him to radiation.

There’s obviously hesitancy in the room, even among Ice King Roan. But as Murphy says, “Black rain is already here. Eighteen people died in yesterday at Arkadia, so if nightblood can let us walk around in it, I for one want to know about that.” You’re not alone, Murphy.

Black rain is already here. Eighteen people died in yesterday at Arkadia, so if nightblood can let us walk around in it, I for one want to know about that.

