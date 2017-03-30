With just a week left in the show’s hiatus, we decided it was time to make sure that year of waiting was worth it. Will the mysteries still be mysterious? Will the brains still be delicious? Will the jokes still be funny? And most important of all, will the cast still delight us at every turn?
In order to get the answers to these most important questions, we went right to the stars themselves and asked them to each give us three reasons for why season three will be worth such a long wait.
Spoiler alert: All the answers are yes (especially the last one).
“I’ll give three reasons. You get to see Rose be the dominatrix. You get to see her be the father of the 15 year-old girl, and you just get to see her crush it all season long with these amazing performances,” he says, because this cast couldn’t love each other more.
Other reasons, courtesy of David Anders, Aly Michalka, Rahul Kohli, and Robert Buckley, include making out, singing, not singing, and the fact that it’s diet friendly!
In all seriousness though, even if season three were only Robert Buckley playing a teenage girl and Rose McIver playing the father of that teenage girl, we’d be willing to wait another year…almost.
Just a week to go!
Source: E! Online