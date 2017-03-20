by Kaitlin Thomas

The relationships on Jane the Virgin change so frequently we can hardly keep up!

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) just broke up with Abbey (Minka Kelly) — the sweet but boring girlfriend we all kept forgetting he had — after realizing he didn’t see a future with her… But the comfy bed of the show’s leading man isn’t going to remain empty for long.

We hear that Rafael will soon passionately reunite with someone from his past — and it’s one of his baby mamas!

Of course, because this is a telenovela, complications will soon arise as a result of their alcohol-fueled reunion. You see, while this fling may have started out as being all about the physical connection, things quickly turn more serious — and more emotional — for Raf when he agrees to help his former flame with her latest problem.

