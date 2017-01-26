In true Jane form, the mid-season finale left us with more questions than answers: What is Jane’s cousin, Catalina, hiding? Where’s Petra? What will happen following Rafael’s huge revelation about his family?

And then, of course, there’s the perennial question on fans’ minds: Will Xo and Ro ever get back together?

As for that one, we’ll have to wait and see. We recently caught up with Andrea Navedo, who plays Xiomara, but she couldn’t reveal much about Xo’s future, except that “she’s continuing to evolve as a woman, and come into her own.”

Navedo did hint, however, that there’s “some really good stuff” in store, and she added that a new cast member (or members?) will be part of a “big plot point” coming up.

The actress also chatted with Parade.com about why she admires Xiomara, how she avoids revealing spoilers at home, and what it’s like playing Will Smith’s boss in the upcoming Netflix cop thriller Bright.

What do you like about Xiomara as a character?

I kind of like how impulsive she can be. I’m exactly the opposite. I have to stop and think about everything I do. I’m very calculated in a lot of ways. But she just has more freedom. She’s an extrovert and I, in real life, am an introvert. So she kind of gives me permission to be more outgoing by playing her.

Every episode is full of so many twists and turns. Have you been surprised by any of the directions that Xiomara has taken throughout the series?

Um, yeah! Like when she slept with Esteban in season two. What the freak was she thinking, was I thinking? That was a big surprise for me. But I love other people’s storylines. There’s the surprises like who was Sin Rostro, who was ultimately the killer, or who goes missing, or who goes bad.

Are you guys finding out the plot week to week as you’re filming, or do you know what’s going to happen when the season starts?

Pretty much week to week. Jennie Urman [the executive producer of Jane the Virgin] keeps it pretty tight. Once in a while, she throws us a bone. Other than that, we pretty much find out at the table read what’s happening in the next episode. So in a sense, we are kind of experiencing it like the fans experience it. We haven’t been told, so we actually read it for the first time together to find out.

You, Gina Rodriguez (Jane), and Ivonne Coll (Alba) have such an amazing family chemistry in the show. Does that extend to real life?

Oh yeah, for sure. I mean, we don’t spend that much time together only because we’re busy, but when we are together, either at events or on set, we’re chattering away….We just always have connected from day one, thank God. It’s just nice to have each other and to like the people that you work with.

The show focuses on strong young women, and strong Latina women in particular. What do you hope that young women watching Jane the Virgin will take away from the show?

I hope they take away from the show that there are different options in life. Anywhere from birth control to careers to pursuing your dream and not giving up. I think there are a lot of positive messages [about] acceptance and diversity and different cultures.

You’re really engaged with your fans on Twitter. What do you like about interacting with your fans, and what does their support mean to you?

Well, I’ll be honest. At the beginning, I was kind of apprehensive about engaging because, I mean, I grew up on the mean streets of New York, you know? So you always have your guard up. And being in the public eye, you still have to have a certain amount of reservation with how you handle yourself. But I think it’s because I realized that a lot of the fans are women, a lot of them are Latinas, a lot of them are young, and you can tell by what they say that they’re truly supportive. Without them, the show wouldn’t exist, really, wouldn’t have the legs that it has. So, it’s really out of appreciation, and also knowing what it’s like to be a fan.

You also post a lot of sweet photos of your family on social media. Do your kids watch the show?

Yes, yes, they do. My daughter’s a fan, which is funny…She’s like, “Mom, when is Jane coming on, already?” She gets into it.

Is it hard not revealing spoilers at home?

Yes and no. I’ve kind of gotten really good with it. My daughter one day said to me at the end of season two, “Okay, what happens, tell me what happens!” And I was like, “I’m not telling you!” And she said, “What, I’m your daughter, and that should be one of the perks, that I get to hear!” And I said, “No, I’m not going to spoil it for you!” So, I don’t tell my kids, and I don’t even tell my husband. They know nothing.

There’s some really good stuff coming up, and I haven’t told them. And I have to skirt around it because it involves casting and stuff like that. I can’t come home and say, “Oh, today, we meet so-and-so, we have this new blah blah blah.” I can’t tell them because it’s kind of a big plot point, so I don’t tell them anything. And also, my daughter’s friends watch the show, so I just keep it to myself.

Does being a mom in real life inform the way you portray Xiomara?

I can easily tap into the feeling of being a mother and the feeling of, you always want what’s best for your kids. And that’s where most parents come from. Even if you’re making mistakes to an outsider, you’re coming from a place of love and you really want the best for your kids. So I can easily tap into that, and I relate to Gina and Jane in that way.

What can you tell me about your role as Captain Perez in your upcoming Netflix project, Bright?

I’m playing an LAPD police captain. I’m the boss of Will Smith, so that’s kind of cool! And I’ve only got a few scenes, but they’re really good scenes. I don’t have too much to give in terms of story or what the movie’s about, but it’s definitely a different side of me than you’re used to seeing, because I’ve been playing Xo for a few years. So, I’m excited to show that different side of me. A tougher side, a no-makeup side, let me put it that way!

And it must be fun bossing Will Smith around.

It was. I mean, he’s so tall! I was like, looking up…but yeah, it was. I had to bring it.