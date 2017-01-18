Kevin Smith teases new alien species for Supergirl’s midseason premiere

Supergirl is set to return from its winter hiatus with an episode directed by none other than über comic book fan Kevin Smith who took to Instagram to tease the arrival of some mean-looking new aliens.
Titled “Supergirl Lives,” the midseason premiere will feature the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) traveling through a portal to another planet called Slaver’s Moon as they search for a missing girl named Izzy (Harley Quinn Smith), and where “the downtrodden are sold as slaves.” The episode also sees the return of Roulette (Dichen Lachman), who is back to her old devices as leader of the slave trafficking ring.
“Supergirl Lives” will feature some new and returning aliens, including a Dominator seen in the recent Arrowverse crossover event, “Invasion!,” and some mean-looking lizard-like creatures called Maaldorians (you guys may have noticed them in that extended midseason premiere trailer). Looks like Kara and Mon-El will have their work cut out for them.
According to CBR, it seems that this new species was specifically created for the episode (they also wouldn’t look out of place in a Star Trek episode), so nothing is known about them. Should be fun to find out what they’re about and if they’re as mean as they look!
Check it out below, and let us know what you think. Supergirl returns Jan. 23 on The CW.
Source: Blastr