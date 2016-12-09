BY PATRICK GOMEZ

If you’ve ever wanted to stalk your ex’s new significant other, then Brittany Snow has the song for you.

“Hey, what are you doing for the next, like, 13 hours? Don’t do anything healthy. Don’t be productive. Give in to your desire,” the Pitch Perfect star sings in a preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE from Friday’s episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Snow guest stars on the CW musical dramedy as Anna, the new girlfriend of Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III). After finding out about Anna, Josh’s exes Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) begin to research Anna online.

“Research me obsessively,” Snow sings as Anna eggs on Rebecca and Valencia while they comb through her public Instagram account and conspire to trick her into giving them access to her private account. “Find out everything you can about me.”

Snow’s Anna was introduced briefly in November and the actress will be featured heavily in tonight’s episode and will appear in at least one more this season.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.