By Jay Jayson

In the closing moments of the last episode of Riverdale, the camera panned away from a drunken, stumbling FP Jones (played by Skeet Ulrich) and into his closet where we see Jason Blossom’s varsity football jacket on a hanger.

It appears to be the very same jacket that Jughead and Betty came across when they searched the trunk of Jason’s getaway car, which was among the items destroyed when the car was later torched. And since whoever torched the vehicle more than likely killed Jason, we’re made to believe that Jughead’s fall-down drunk of a father killed Jason.

I for one am not buying it. Since we know Jason sold drugs to raise money and we know FP’s Southside Serpents sell drugs in town, I’m betting Jason used his Jacket as collateral to purchase drugs. Why would FP take the jacket as payment? Because, the letterman jacket probably evoked found memories for the former high school football star. Even Fred Andrews said Jughead’s dad was the Big Man On Campus back in the day because of his athletic accomplishments.

Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was recently asked if FP killed Jason and here’s what he had to say on the matter. “It absolutely does seem like FP was intimately involved with at least one or both of those things,” he told EW. “Moving forward, Jughead and his dad’s relationship becomes one of the bedrocks of the season. There are definitely twists and turns to it, but he’s very much in the hot seat from this point moving forward, because people are going to start discovering a lot of things FP has done that he thought were never going to see the light of day.”

As Fred (Luke Perry) and his crew are about to start construction he loses his crew, which could put his livelihood in jeopardy. Wanting to help his dad, Archie (KJ Apa) and his friends pitch in to help but after one of them is attacked, the gang comes up with a plan that lands them in Southside Serpent territory.

With Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) secret revealed, he is worried about how his friends will react. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) suggest throwing Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) a baby shower to make her feel better, but Polly is hesitant knowing how everyone feels. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Madelaine Petsch and Ashleigh Murray also star.

David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Julia Cohen.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camilla Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Luke Perry as Archie’s father Fred Andrews, among others. The series’ showrunner is Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Archie Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer and the writer of Afterlife With Archie, the publisher’s wildly popular zombie series.

“Chapter Seven: In a Lonely Place” episode of Riverdale will air Thursday, March 30 at 9/8c on The CW Television Network.

