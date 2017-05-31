Riverdale -- "Chapter Twelve: Anatomy of a Murder" -- Image Number: RVD112b_0326.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

By Disha Mashelkar

Riverdale Season 2 has been renewed by CW network. The debut season followed the life of protagonist Archie and his friends following the murder of Jason Blossom. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, the series narrates a dark mystery associated with its characters. Fans are super-excited to know what happens next in Season 2 as the characters reveal new secrets and twists in the story.

1. Riverdale Cast Update

Riverdale Season 2 will not see Ross Butler as Archie’s antagonist Reggie. The actor who plays Zach in Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has left Riverdale to focus on Season 2 of the aforementioned Netflix hit. But fans need not panic. FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel star Charles Melton, has been roped in to play this character.

Meanwhile, Kevin Keller aka Casey Cott has been promoted to series regular for Riverdale Season 2. Being the son of Riverdale town’s sheriff it will be interesting to watch what has been stored in for this character.

2. Major Cliffhangers

The first season has wrapped up on a dramatic cliffhanger with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) being shot by a masked man. It is not clear whether Fred is dead or alive and will be interesting to watch what mystery lays behind Fred, Archie’s father. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared the following scoop for the character:

“The only thing I can say is you will definitely see Fred in the season premiere of season 2. That’s really all I can say.” (Via Entertainment Weekly)

In addition to this, Betty Cooper has learned that she has a secret brother. So far it has been not revealed whether this character will play any role in Riverdale Season 2 but Aguirre-Sacasa teased to the aforementioned source:

“I think it’s safe to say that this mysterious son that Alice gave up might be coming to Riverdale, or Betty might be seeking him out.” Another mystery is associated with the character Hiram Lodge. This character has been behind the bars throughout the debut season and gathered a lot of attention in Seasons 1 despite having never once appeared on-screen. “Hiram hates Archie in the comic books. We’re going to play a much more complex version of that, of course. But yeah, there’s going to be an interesting triangulation between Archie and Veronica and Hiram that’s going to be one of our big engines this season,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. 3. Romantic Relationships And Cheryl Blossom’s Character Fans are excited to see Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead move one step ahead in their respective relationship plot. Also, it will be interesting to watch character Cheryl Blossom moving on from her tragic life and start living happily. Riverdale will return for its second season during the 2017-18 season!

SOURCE: FANSIDED