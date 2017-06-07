Skeet Ulrich will return to play FP Jones as a series regular in the next season of Riverdale. Photo: Katie Yu/The CW © 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

By: Nellie Andreeva

DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of the CW’s Riverdale. Ulrich started as a recurring on Season 1 of the soapy Archie Comics-themed drama, appearing in seven episodes, including the last four. He plays the mysterious FP Jones who is the father of Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

“We so loved having Skeet on Riverdale last year, that we couldn’t imagine Riverdale without him,” the series executive producer Sarah Schecter said. “He’s a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can’t wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year.”

Ulrich joins Riverdale‘s series regular cast, which includes KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Sprouse (Jughead), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine Lodge), Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Luke Perry (Fed Andrews) and the newly promoted Casey Cott (Kevin Keller). Mark Consuelos will be a new addition in Season 2 as Veronica’s father Hiram Lodge.

Ulrich just wrapped a starring role in the Lifetime movie I Am Elizabeth Smart and is currently shooting Ryan Murphy’s Versace: American Crime Story for FX. This is a rare series regular role for Ulrich who previously starred on ABC’s Miracles, NBC’s Law & Order: LA and CBS’ cult favorite Jericho.

In features, the Scream alum is coming out as a lead in the comedy Austin Found opposite Linda Cardellini.

Ulrich is repped by Luber Roklin and Paradigm.

SOURCE: DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD