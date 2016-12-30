Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Glee‘s Blake Jenner.
According to TMZ, Melissa cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. The couple had been together for three years, after they got married in 2013.
The actress is probably best known for her portrayal of the titular role in The CW’s Supergirl, where she plays Kara Zor-El. Her husband Jenner also made a brief appearance in the series.
Blake joined the ranks of Glee after winning a guaranteed seven-episode arc on the programme through the reality show The Glee Project back in 2012.
Playing Ryder Lynn, he was promoted to a series regular in the show’s fifth instalment, alongside Benoist herself – who also starred in Glee for two years as Marley Rose.
Melissa will be back on our screens when Supergirl returns from its midseason break in the new year – although it doesn’t look like she’s in for an easy ride.
In the latest trailer, Kara is seen going head-to-head with metahuman fight club promoter Roulette (Dichen Lachman), where her weaknesses will be exposed.
Supergirl‘s return follows a long-awaited four-night crossover with Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, which saw Kara travelling between universes to battle an invading alien race. (And people loved it.)
Source: Digital Spy