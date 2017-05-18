NEW YORK (May 18, 2017) – The CW presents its 2017-18 primetime schedule to advertisers, affiliates, and national media today at the New York City Center in New York City, with the multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse opening the show with the worldwide debut performance of their new single, “Dig Down.”

“The CW has transformed over the past few years, from a linear network into a true multi-platform success. Whether it’s on broadcast, on VOD, OTT, digital, or mobile, we are reaching those viewers everywhere they are, with opportunities for our advertisers across every platform,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

“Next season we have four new scripted series, continuing our mission of adding more original programming to schedule all year long. In the fall, we have the action-packed new military drama VALOR, and a new version of the iconic soap DYNASTY, giving us two new female-focused series that add more balance to our primetime lineup. For midseason, we have the heartwarming comedy LIFE SENTENCE, starring Lucy Hale, a terrific actress; and we have the exciting new series BLACK LIGHTNING, based on the DC character. Next season, we will have our strongest schedule ever, with a broad range of series to appeal to both women and men, across a wide range of demographics. And we will continue to provide our advertisers new opportunities to reach our audience, the youngest of any broadcaster, on every platform.”

SUPERGIRL returns for its third season on Mondays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the new military drama VALOR, starring Christina Ochoa and Matt Barr (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Tuesdays remain super-heroic, with the fourth season of THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) once again followed by DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

RIVERDALE moves to a new night on Wednesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the new drama DYNASTY, a reimagining of the classic primetime soap from executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl”) and Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”) (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Thursday nights reunite the Winchester brothers with Team Arrow, with SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) , now on a new night.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is back on Friday nights (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by JANE THE VIRGIN on a new night (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The CW will launch its 2017-18 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The season will once again kick off with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL. The CW will also celebrate the holiday season with an exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL; air dates will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE: CW Affiliate Relations