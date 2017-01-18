BY Matthew Mueller

The future is always in flux, especially when a Flash is involved. That’s the foundation for “Borrowing Problems from the Future”, and now fans have an extended look at the anticipated episode.

Barry is finally happy, but he has a vision of the future that puts that happiness at stake at the hands of Savitar. He’ll do anything to stop it, including tampering with the timestream yet again to save his love. The good news for Barry is that this time he’s got some help in the form of Team Flash, but they might have to let a villain go free to get the job done.

You can watch the extended trailer in the video above, and the official synopsis for “Borrowing Problems from the Future” is included below.

BARRY FIGHTS FOR IRIS — Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain’s presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris’ fate. Confused about Barry’s hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job.

“Borrowing Problems from the Future” is directed by Millicent Shelton and written by Grainne Godfree & David Kob.

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl), Andrew Kreisberg (Arrow, The Flash), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Aaron and Todd Helbing.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT; The Flash on Tuesdays at the same time, followed by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.; Arrow on Wednesdays at 8.

The Flash returns with all-new episodes Tuesday, January 24th on The CW.