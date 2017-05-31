Whatever the reason for his departure, he clearly hasn’t been winnowed out over time. Given the significance of his contributions to The Flash over the years so far, it should be interesting to see if there are any noticeable changes next season that could be attributed to Aaron Helbing’s absence. He and his brother have worked together on a number of series, including Spartacus and Black Sails in addition to The Flash, so it’s possible that not a whole lot that we see on screen will change since Todd Helbing is still on board. We can bet that a lot will be very different behind the scenes when production on Season 4 kicks off.