by BILLY NILLES

The list of musically-inclined CW stars getting in on the fun during the highly-anticipated musical crossover event between The Flash and Supergirl is here—and it’s better than we ever could’ve hoped.

The network announced on Friday that alongside the expected performances from Glee alumni Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, a handful of talent from the Berlanti-verse of DC TV shows will show off their singing chops. The other stars singing in the big event are Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan and John Barrowman.

David Harewood and Chris Wood will also be crossing over—although they’ll be leaving the singing to their co-workers. With much of the action contained in the March 21 episode of The Flash (though the fun will begin a night earlier at the end of Supergirl‘s new episode), Supergirl‘sandwill also be crossing over—although they’ll be leaving the singing to their co-workers. In the two-part crossover, our favorite superheroes will do battle with DC Comics villain The Music Meister, executive producer Greg Berlanti confirmed at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour. And while the character was famously voiced by Neil Patrick Harris in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series, the live-action version has yet to be cast.