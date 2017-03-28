by LAUREN PIESTER

This season of The Flash has been one full of tough decisions for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), and tonight’s episode is no different.

He’s still firmly on the quest to save Iris’ (Candice Patton) life, and he feels like he might actually have a chance when the latest bad guy, Abra Kadabra, claims he can tell him who Savitar is, if Barry will just let him go.

Of course, Barry’s leaning towards taking the deal, but Iris isn’t so sure.

“He’s a murderer,” Iris points out in the clip above from tonight’s episode, exclusive to E! News.

“I know he’s a murderer, but I mean, how many murderers have we put in prison?” Barry says. “How many bad guys have we taken down? Don’t we deserve one win after everything that we’ve done?”

Iris points out that life doesn’t keep score that way, but Barry’s pretty sure this one will work out in his favor. “If he knows who Savitar is, he’s gonna tell us,” Barry says. “Iris, he can save your life.” “No, you can save my life, not him,” she says. Iris is probably definitely right, as usual, but like, we wanna know who Savitar is just as much as she and Barry do, so can’t they just capture Abra Kadabra again later? Can’t he just tell us who Savitar is, and then Barry can reveal it was a ruse and he’s getting captured anyway? Sure, that’s rude, but this is Iris’ life and death, people! We don’t have time to worry about not being rude! We’ll just have to see if Barry and Team Flash figure out a better plan in tonight’s episode!