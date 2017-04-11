BY

A cast that slays together, obviously also will vacation together, or at least that’s what it looks like from these new snaps of the Riverdale cast. That’s right, Riverdale’s gone down south, or at least that’s what it looks like according to pics posted by the stars on social media.

Earlier today, Lili Reinhart posted the first group photo, captioning it simply: “the gang.” That said, the “gang” looks to be embracing sunnier skies with some vibrant, tropical vacationwear that’s a bit different from the school jerseys and calf-length skirts we’re used to seeing them in. Cole Sprouse is even rocking an A+ “dad hat” (you know the one, and yes, we adore it).

And thanks to some geo-tagging, we also know that they’re down in Mexico City, Mexico.

Lili hasn’t been the only one to post pics of their cast vacay though. Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch also uploaded shots from their trip, and gave us a little inside look at the shoot while it was going down.

Per Ashleigh Murray’s Instagram, the cast is also taking some time to explore the sites, with Cole still chilling with that dad hat around the pyramids.

Speaking of Cole, we’re hoping the talented photographer will post something epic as well. (Perhaps, with Lili?)

Honestly, our only complaint is that nobody has thought to caption one of the photos: “Toto, it looks like we’re not in Riverdale anymore!” (Free idea guys, you’re welcome.)