My heart pretty much exploded with joy the first time Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) acknowledged that their feelings for one another extended well past friendship, so I am living for this undead couple’s upcoming nuptials. The Vampire Diaries couple may not have been the first out of the gate (#TBT to Elena and Stefan’s ultra boring love affair) but they are the one that I am most happy to see be endgame — even if, knowing TVD, “endgame” is a complicated term. Stefan finally re-proposed to Caroline in last week’s episode “It’s Been A Hell Of A Ride,” and now, the pair will tie the knot in Friday’s episode “We’re Planning A June Wedding.” Now, new pictures reveal just how beautiful this ceremony will be — feel free to tear up, because we don’t deserve something this lovely.
Of course, it wouldn’t be The Vampire Diaries without a little dose of darkness. The whole wedding is going down ASAP because Damon (Ian Somerhalder) wants to lure Katherine (Nina Dobrev) out of hell. Having an ex-girlfriend at your wedding? Not exactly ideal — we know just how awkward that can be on CW shows thanks to Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill, and that’s without the whole “hell demon” thing thrown in. Fortunately, you’ll care a lot less about the circumstances when you see just how gorgeous Caroline looks in her wedding dress.
Seriously: just check out the lace! The bouquet! The delicate headband! It’s so very Caroline.
It’s not the only beautiful pic from the festivities. The CW also released a photo of Caroline and her soon-to-be hubby at the altar. The pair is a vampiric vision under a beautiful branch-and-flower arch. Who wouldn’t want this photo pinned to their Pinterest “wedding goals” board?
After so much bloodshed, murders, and trips to the Other Side, it’s nice to see the gang having a nice moment for once. If only the group didn’t have to contend with psychopathic witches, vengeful vampire ghosts, and a whole mess of psychic drama immediately after the vows. Sigh.
Source: Refinery29