My heart pretty much exploded with joy the first time Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) acknowledged that their feelings for one another extended well past friendship, so I am living for this undead couple’s upcoming nuptials. The Vampire Diaries couple may not have been the first out of the gate (#TBT to Elena and Stefan’s ultra boring love affair) but they are the one that I am most happy to see be endgame — even if, knowing TVD, “endgame” is a complicated term. Stefan finally re-proposed to Caroline in last week’s episode “It’s Been A Hell Of A Ride,” and now, the pair will tie the knot in Friday’s episode “We’re Planning A June Wedding.” Now, new pictures reveal just how beautiful this ceremony will be — feel free to tear up, because we don’t deserve something this lovely.