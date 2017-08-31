20 years later, death of Princess Diana on the minds of many

(WHDH) — Twenty years later, the death of Princess Diana is still on the minds of many.

Known as the People’s Princess, Diana was just 36 when she was killed along with her lover — Dodi Al-Fayed — in the early morning hours of August 31, 1997 in Paris.

The driver of their car crashed while attempting to evade paparazzi who were pursuing the vehicle on motorcycles.

Princes William and Harry were only 15 and 12, respectively, at the time of her death.

Diana lived a life under the spotlight. Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981 in a ceremony that was closely watched by millions around the world. She was still a beloved figure even after the two divorced in 1996.

When she died, the world mourned.

On Wednesday, William and Harry paid tribute to their mother, placing flowers at the gates of Kensington Palace. The royals also visited a new garden dedicated to Diana and releasing a statement saying they are grateful for the many flowers, letters, and messages they have received.

Earlier this year, Diana was the subject of a documentary released by HBO, where her children spoke out for the first time publicly about their mother.

“It feels like a good time to remember all the good times about her,” Prince William said. “Maybe provide a different side to her that others haven’t seen before.”

Both said they struggled with her death for a long time.

“Arguably probably a bit too raw up until this point,” Prince Harry said. “It’s still raw.”

Few royals have captivated the world like Princess Diana. She used her influence to shed light on humanitarian causes she championed.

It’s a legacy that endures 20 years after her death.

