2018 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.

Album of the year:

  • “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino
  • “4:44,” Jay-Z
  • “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Melodrama,” Lorde
  • “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

  • “Redbone,” Childish Gambino
  • “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
  • “The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z
  • “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the year (songwriter’s award):

  • “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender and Marty James Garton
  • “4:44,” Jay-Z and No I.D.
  • “Issues,” Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Justin Drew Tranter
  • “1-800-273-8255,” Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Arjun Ivatury
  • “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

Best new artist:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

Best pop solo performance:

  • “Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
  • “Praying,” Kesha
  • “Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
  • “What About Us,” Pink
  • “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance:

  • “Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
  • “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
  • “Thunder,” Imagine Dragons
  • “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man
  • “Stay,” Zedd and Alessia Cara

Best traditional pop vocal album:

  • “Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version),” Michael Buble
  • “Triplicate,” Bob Dylan
  • “In Full Swing,” Seth MacFarlane
  • “Wonderland,” Sarah McLachlan
  • “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists

Best pop vocal album:

  • “Kaleidoscope EP,” Coldplay
  • “Lust for Life,” Lana Del Rey
  • “Evolve,” Imagine Dragons
  • “Rainbow,” Kesha
  • “Joanne,” Lady Gaga
  • “Divide,” Ed Sheeran

Best dance/electronic album:

  • “Migration,” Bonobo
  • “3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk
  • “Mura Masa,” Mura Masa
  • “A Moment Apart,” Odesza
  • “What Now,” Sylvan Esso

Best rock album:

  • “Emperor of Sand,” Mastodon
  • “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” Metallica
  • “The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More
  • “Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age
  • “A Deeper Understanding,” The War On Drugs

Best alternative music album:

  • “Everything Now,” Arcade Fire
  • “Humanz,” Gorillaz
  • “American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem
  • “Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty
  • “Sleep Well Beast,” The National

Best urban contemporary album:

  • “Free 6LACK,” 6LACK
  • “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino
  • “American Teen,” Khalid
  • “Ctrl,” SZA
  • “Starboy,” The Weeknd

Best R&B album:

  • “Freudian,” Daniel Caesar
  • “Let Love Rule,” Ledisi
  • “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
  • “Gumbo,” PJ Morton
  • “Feel the Real,” Musiq Soulchild

Best rap album:

  • “4:44,” Jay-Z
  • “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Culture,” Migos
  • “Laila’s Wisdom,” Rapsody
  • “Flower Boy,” Tyler, the Creator

Best country album:

  • “Cosmic Hallelujah,” Kenny Chesney
  • “Heart Break,” Lady Antebellum
  • “The Breaker,” Little Big Town
  • “Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett
  • “From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton

Best jazz vocal album:

  • “The Journey,” The Baylor Project
  • “A Social Call,” Jazzmeia Horn
  • “Bad Ass And Blind,” Raul Midon
  • “Porter Plays Porter,” Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
  • “Dreams And Daggers,” Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best jazz instrumental album:

  • “Uptown, Downtown,” Bill Charlap Trio
  • “Rebirth,” Billy Childs
  • “Project Freedom,” Joey DeFrancesco & The People
  • “Open Book,” Fred Hersch
  • “The Dreamer Is The Dream,” Chris Potter

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

  • “Baby Driver”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
  • “Hidden Figures: The Album”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Moana: The Songs”

Producer of the year, non-classical:

  • Calvin Harris
  • Greg Kurstin
  • Blake Mills
  • No I.D.
  • The Stereotypes

Best music video:

  • “Up All Night,” Beck;
  • “Makeba,” Jain;
  • “The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z;
  • “Humble,” Kendrick Lamar;
  • “1-800-273-8255,” Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

Trending