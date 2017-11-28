2018 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.
Album of the year:
- “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino
- “4:44,” Jay-Z
- “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Melodrama,” Lorde
- “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Record of the year:
- “Redbone,” Childish Gambino
- “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- “The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z
- “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
- “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Song of the year (songwriter’s award):
- “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender and Marty James Garton
- “4:44,” Jay-Z and No I.D.
- “Issues,” Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Justin Drew Tranter
- “1-800-273-8255,” Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Arjun Ivatury
- “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip
Best new artist:
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Best pop solo performance:
- “Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
- “Praying,” Kesha
- “Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
- “What About Us,” Pink
- “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran
Best pop duo/group performance:
- “Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
- “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- “Thunder,” Imagine Dragons
- “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man
- “Stay,” Zedd and Alessia Cara
Best traditional pop vocal album:
- “Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version),” Michael Buble
- “Triplicate,” Bob Dylan
- “In Full Swing,” Seth MacFarlane
- “Wonderland,” Sarah McLachlan
- “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists
Best pop vocal album:
- “Kaleidoscope EP,” Coldplay
- “Lust for Life,” Lana Del Rey
- “Evolve,” Imagine Dragons
- “Rainbow,” Kesha
- “Joanne,” Lady Gaga
- “Divide,” Ed Sheeran
Best dance/electronic album:
- “Migration,” Bonobo
- “3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk
- “Mura Masa,” Mura Masa
- “A Moment Apart,” Odesza
- “What Now,” Sylvan Esso
Best rock album:
- “Emperor of Sand,” Mastodon
- “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” Metallica
- “The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More
- “Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age
- “A Deeper Understanding,” The War On Drugs
Best alternative music album:
- “Everything Now,” Arcade Fire
- “Humanz,” Gorillaz
- “American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem
- “Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty
- “Sleep Well Beast,” The National
Best urban contemporary album:
- “Free 6LACK,” 6LACK
- “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino
- “American Teen,” Khalid
- “Ctrl,” SZA
- “Starboy,” The Weeknd
Best R&B album:
- “Freudian,” Daniel Caesar
- “Let Love Rule,” Ledisi
- “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
- “Gumbo,” PJ Morton
- “Feel the Real,” Musiq Soulchild
Best rap album:
- “4:44,” Jay-Z
- “DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Culture,” Migos
- “Laila’s Wisdom,” Rapsody
- “Flower Boy,” Tyler, the Creator
Best country album:
- “Cosmic Hallelujah,” Kenny Chesney
- “Heart Break,” Lady Antebellum
- “The Breaker,” Little Big Town
- “Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett
- “From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton
Best jazz vocal album:
- “The Journey,” The Baylor Project
- “A Social Call,” Jazzmeia Horn
- “Bad Ass And Blind,” Raul Midon
- “Porter Plays Porter,” Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
- “Dreams And Daggers,” Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best jazz instrumental album:
- “Uptown, Downtown,” Bill Charlap Trio
- “Rebirth,” Billy Childs
- “Project Freedom,” Joey DeFrancesco & The People
- “Open Book,” Fred Hersch
- “The Dreamer Is The Dream,” Chris Potter
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
- “Baby Driver”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
- “Hidden Figures: The Album”
- “La La Land”
- “Moana: The Songs”
Producer of the year, non-classical:
- Calvin Harris
- Greg Kurstin
- Blake Mills
- No I.D.
- The Stereotypes
Best music video:
- “Up All Night,” Beck;
- “Makeba,” Jain;
- “The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z;
- “Humble,” Kendrick Lamar;
- “1-800-273-8255,” Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid