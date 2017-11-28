2018 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.

Album of the year:

“Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama,” Lorde

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the year (songwriter’s award):

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender and Marty James Garton

“4:44,” Jay-Z and No I.D.

“Issues,” Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Justin Drew Tranter

“1-800-273-8255,” Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Arjun Ivatury

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

Best new artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance:

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” Pink

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance:

“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

“Stay,” Zedd and Alessia Cara

Best traditional pop vocal album:

“Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version),” Michael Buble

“Triplicate,” Bob Dylan

“In Full Swing,” Seth MacFarlane

“Wonderland,” Sarah McLachlan

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists

Best pop vocal album:

“Kaleidoscope EP,” Coldplay

“Lust for Life,” Lana Del Rey

“Evolve,” Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow,” Kesha

“Joanne,” Lady Gaga

“Divide,” Ed Sheeran

Best dance/electronic album:

“Migration,” Bonobo

“3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk

“Mura Masa,” Mura Masa

“A Moment Apart,” Odesza

“What Now,” Sylvan Esso

Best rock album:

“Emperor of Sand,” Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More

“Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding,” The War On Drugs

Best alternative music album:

“Everything Now,” Arcade Fire

“Humanz,” Gorillaz

“American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem

“Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast,” The National

Best urban contemporary album:

“Free 6LACK,” 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino

“American Teen,” Khalid

“Ctrl,” SZA

“Starboy,” The Weeknd

Best R&B album:

“Freudian,” Daniel Caesar

“Let Love Rule,” Ledisi

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

“Gumbo,” PJ Morton

“Feel the Real,” Musiq Soulchild

Best rap album:

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar

“Culture,” Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom,” Rapsody

“Flower Boy,” Tyler, the Creator

Best country album:

“Cosmic Hallelujah,” Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break,” Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker,” Little Big Town

“Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton

Best jazz vocal album:

“The Journey,” The Baylor Project

“A Social Call,” Jazzmeia Horn

“Bad Ass And Blind,” Raul Midon

“Porter Plays Porter,” Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

“Dreams And Daggers,” Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best jazz instrumental album:

“Uptown, Downtown,” Bill Charlap Trio

“Rebirth,” Billy Childs

“Project Freedom,” Joey DeFrancesco & The People

“Open Book,” Fred Hersch

“The Dreamer Is The Dream,” Chris Potter

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

“Baby Driver”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

“Hidden Figures: The Album”

“La La Land”

“Moana: The Songs”

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best music video: