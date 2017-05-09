Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for California House seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Antonio Sabato Jr., a familiar face from soap operas “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place” and friend of President Donald Trump, has decided to run for Congress.

The one-time Calvin Klein underwear model filed paperwork with federal regulators to begin raising money for the contest in the 26th Congressional District, northwest of Los Angeles.

His advisers say he’ll be running as a Washington outsider who can bring fresh ideas to Congress. And he’ll be stressing his ties to the president, when Washington is in Republican control.

Sabato spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention.

His strategist, Jeff Corless, said it’s “clear the electorate is frustrated with the professional politicians and the failed government bureaucracy.”

The seat is held by Democrat Julia Brownley, 64, a former state Assembly member. Democrats hold a 12-point registration edge over Republicans in the district, which includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Hillary Clinton carried the district by 22 points over Trump in the November election.

Sabato fundraiser Charles Moran said the 45-year-old actor wants to concentrate on issues involving veterans, foreign affairs and substance abuse.

He’s “somebody who does have the ear of the president,” Moran said.

