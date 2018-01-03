(WHDH) – Actress America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post.

Ferrera, who stars in the NBC comedy “Superstore,” wrote in part, “we’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!”

The post included a photo of the couple sporting 2018 New Year’s glasses and a onesie reading “Mas besos por favor,” which means “more kisses please.”

The pair met 12 years ago at the University of Southern California and married in 2011.

Ferrera also took to Twitter to post a photo with her “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” celebrating the big news.

Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/c5lrKL0g1f — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) January 3, 2018

