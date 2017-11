LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - An actress is claiming that Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick raped her at a Los Angeles home while she was trying to sleep in a guest bedroom.

Kristina Cohen posted a detailed Facebook post of the alleged assault Monday.

Westwick took to social media to deny the allegations, saying that he does not know Cohen.

