LONDON (AP) — Actress Alyssa Milano is getting thousands of responses on Twitter to her request that people reply to her on the social network with “me too” if they have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

Milano, 44, received “me, too” responses from “Will and Grace” star Debra Messing and Anna Paquin, the Oscar-winning actress from New Zealand.

Milano says on her Twitter account that she got the idea from a friend. Milano says her friend told her such a tweet “might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

In another tweet that links to a blog post, Milano, who was one of the stars of the long-running sitcom “Who’s the Boss,” writes the following about film producer Harvey Weinstein: “While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein’s sexual predation and abuse of power, I’m happy – ecstatic even – that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women. “

