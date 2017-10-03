Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler addresses health rumors after cutting tour short

(WHDH) — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler addressed rumors swirling about his health and saying it broke his heart to leave the band’s South American tour early.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations,” Tyler said, “but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure ((unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead)).”

Tyler apologized for cutting the tour short, saying, “the band has never played better.”

Tyler added that he had to have “a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform.”

There’s no word on when the band will resume their tour.

Steven Tyler’s full statement is below:

