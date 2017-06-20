Angry at Trump-like Caesar, emailers insult wrong theater

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Shakespeare company has found itself on the receiving end of some vicious emails from people angry about a production of “Julius Caesar” in which a Donald Trump-like character gets assassinated.

The problem is that Shakespeare & Company in Lenox had nothing to do with The Public Theater of New York’s production that ended last weekend.

Allyn Burrows, artistic director at Shakespeare & Company, says the dozens of emails are hostile, abusive and filled with profanity.

They started arriving when two major sponsors yanked their support of the New York version of “Julius Caesar.”

Shakespeare & Company hasn’t reported the nasty notes to police. Instead they sent a dignified response explaining the importance of artistic freedom, pointing out the error and suggesting ways to learn more about the play.

