Stephen Colbert is bringing an animated President Donald Trump to Showtime.

Colbert will executive produce a new half hour animated series about Trump and what the network calls, ‘the most powerful family in the world.’

Despite being animated, the series will touch on events in the news.

It will premiere this fall.

