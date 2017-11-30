Applebee’s offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas all through December

(WHDH) – First they had the “Dollarita,” where customers could get a margarita for just a buck. Now Applebee’s is introducing a new deal for December: the “Dollar L.I.T.”

The restaurant chain announced will offer $1 Long Island Iced Teas for the entire month of December.

The drink is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix, along with a splash of soda.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

Applebee’s says the Dollar L.I.T. will be available for $1 all day, every day at participating locations.

The deal is only for dine-in customers, so you won’t be able to take your dollar drink to go.

