BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Online bidding is winding down for dozens of items with direct connections to Britain’s late Princess Diana.

Eighty items being sold at auction 20 years after her death in a Paris car crash include articles of clothing, jewelry, signed papers and photographs. There’s even a piece of her wedding cake from her 1981 wedding still stored in a commemorative box.

The most expensive item is a satin-lined, silver evening bag with jewels from the early 1980s. The bag was given to a member of the royal household and comes with a letter of authenticity. It is expected to sell for more than $15,000.

Boston-based RR Auction says the sale ends Wednesday evening and results will be made public Thursday.

Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston says interest in Diana memorabilia remains high because “she still resonates all over the world.” He says the items “give you a little snapshot into this beautiful woman’s life.”

The items include belongings Diana donated to charity months before her death on Aug. 31, 1997. Other items come from friends of Diana, who sold them previously.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)