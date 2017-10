(WHDH) — Just two weeks after the iPhone 8 went on sale, Apple is already releasing an update to fix audio issues.

Some users have reported hearing crackling while making phone calls and when using Facetime.

Apple said the IOS 11 update should fix the problem.

This is the second time since the IOS release that an update has been required to fix the issues.

