ATLANTA (AP) — A sheriff’s captain says pop singer Aaron Carter was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway.

Carter said on Twitter he believes his “celebrity was targeted” during his weekend arrest in the northeast Georgia mountains on charges of driving under the influence and drug offenses.

Habersham County sheriff’s Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old singer from Port Richey, Florida, was released on bail Sunday.

He’s accused of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and having drug-related objects.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says he has a license for medical marijuana for his “long standing anxiety.”

Canup says Georgia law doesn’t allow the type of marijuana found, which he described as “the green, leafy type.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)