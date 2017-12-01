KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is stuck on Bali by a weeklong volcanic eruption, but the teenager isn’t complaining.
The 13-year-old from the Netflix series posted photos on Instagram showing her meditating in a garden, strolling around her hotel and taking pictures with the staff on the Indonesian tourist island.
Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn’t able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano. I would really love to thank all of the staff at the @themuliabali for taking such good care of us while having to extend our stay here; I cannot thank you enough! Also, to the Balinese people who are the sweetest, kindest and most humble people I've ever met. But most of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives have been affected by this. I truly hope everyone there stays safe. Sending all my love to Bali❤️ Until next time 🙏❤️ @virginaustralia
She offers prayers for the tens of thousands of Balinese who have been affected by the ash-spewing Mount Agung.
Bali airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving the island.
