Ben Affleck accused of groping actress Hilarie Burton during TV interview

(WHDH) — Actress Hilarie Burton says she was groped by actor Ben Affleck during a TV interview in 2003.

Burton says the alleged incident took place during an MTV ‘TRL’ interview. She claims Affleck groped her breast.

In a tweet about Affleck’s response Tuesday to the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual harassment allegations published in the New Yorker, a user said, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

Burton responded to the tweet and said “I didn’t forget.” She then followed it up by tweeting “Seriouysly, thank you for that. I was a kid.”

He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 10, 2017

I’m so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

Affleck responded to the allegations on Wednesday in a tweet. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” he wrote.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Read Affleck’s response to Weinstein below:

