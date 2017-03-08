Ben and Jerry releasing three new cereal inspired ice creams

The mad ice cream scientists at Ben and Jerry’s are at it again, unveiling new flavors based on breakfast.

The company is introducing three new flavors inspired by breakfast cereals.

Ben and Jerry’s calls them ‘cereal splashbacks.’

Each of the new flavors, Fruit Loop, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco, contain a swirl of cereal.

Ben and Jerry’s said the new flavors will make people feel like a kid again.

The new flavors will be serviced exclusively at Ben and Jerry’s ‘Scoop Shops’ starting this month.

