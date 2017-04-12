Benedict Cumberbatch in talks to play Rockefeller impostor in movie

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Variety reports that British actor Benedict Cumberbatch could be playing Clark Rockefeller in Fox’s new movie “Man in the Rockefeller Suit.”

The man known as Clark Rockefeller lived in New England and conned his way into jobs and even a marriage by pretending to be part of the prestigious Rockefeller family.

The man’s real name is actually Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter. His identity was discovered after he was arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of a California couple back in the 1980s.

Gerhartsreiter is currently serving live in prison for the couple’s murder.

